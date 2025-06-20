6 Stories At 6: Israel-Iran Conflict, Ground Report from the War Zone | Air India Flights Cancelled

6 Stories At 6: Air India cancelled several domestic and international flights on Friday due to increased aircraft inspections, poor weather, and airspace restrictions. The affected routes include flights between Dubai, Chennai, Delhi, Melbourne, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. In a statement, Air India said, “International flights AI906 (Dubai to Chennai), AI308 (Delhi to Melbourne), AI309 (Melbourne to Delhi), AI2204 (Dubai to Hyderabad), and domestic flights AI874 (Pune to Delhi), AI456 (Ahmedabad to Delhi), AI2872 (Hyderabad to Mumbai), and AI571 (Chennai to Mumbai) have been cancelled due to enhanced maintenance and operational reasons.”

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported ongoing strikes on military infrastructure in western and central Iran. Earlier, the Israeli military confirmed that it has more targets lined up in Iran, including several in Tehran. The IDF also released a video showcasing what Israeli pilots see at 9,000 meters above Tehran during their operations.

In Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath’s police continue Operation Langda at full pace. During overnight raids, police forces actively hunted down criminals, pushing the operation across the Hindi heartland.

Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bihar’s Siwan district to bolster support ahead of the upcoming state elections. During his address, PM Modi sharply criticized opposition parties and showcased the NDA government’s developmental achievements in Bihar. Here’s a detailed look at the ground-level developments.