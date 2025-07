Dhirendra Shastri, widely known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, strongly reaffirmed his devotion to Sanatan Dharma, stating he will "live and die" for it. His response came after Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav’s ₹50 lakh remark, prompting Shastri to defend his spiritual beliefs and dismiss political attacks. This clash underscores the rising friction between religious leaders and political figures over faith and ideology. Watch The Debate With Arnab on Bageshwar Baba vs Akhilesh Yadav.