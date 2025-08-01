Debate With Arnab: Trump’s Tariff Threats Fail to Shake Indian Economy

Debate With Arnab: In this explosive episode of Debate With Arnab, Arnab Goswami dissects Donald Trump’s aggressive 25% tariff threat on Indian imports, plus an additional 10% levy for trade with Russia. With the August 1, 2025 trade deal deadline approaching, Trump’s fiery move has rattled global markets. As India’s $190 billion trade with the US in sectors like textiles, IT, and pharma hangs in the balance, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal heads to Washington for crucial talks. Arnab and his panel rip into Trump’s bold claims, including his controversial assertion of brokering an India-Pakistan ceasefire, sparking a fierce debate on whether India will counter this trade offensive or face serious fallout.