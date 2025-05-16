Debate with Arnab: How Indian Industry Views Operation Sindoor

Debate with Arnab: As Operation Sindoor dominates national headlines and captures the imagination of a proud nation, the spotlight turns sharply to India’s indigenous defence capabilities and the industrial revolution underpinning Atmanirbhar Bharat. In a time of shifting global power dynamics and regional challenges, Operation Sindoor has emerged not just as a military initiative—but as a symbol of India’s growing technological self-reliance and strategic ambition.

Tonight on Debate With Arnab, we delve deep into the synergy between defense strategy and industrial strength. We are joined by a powerhouse panel of India’s foremost business leaders, defence experts, policy architects, and strategic analysts to explore how Indian industry is responding to this watershed moment in national security.

Is this the ultimate validation of India’s long-standing dream of self-reliance in defence manufacturing? How are private defence companies, public sector undertakings (PSUs), and homegrown tech innovators adapting to the demands of a rapidly evolving battlefield? What new opportunities are being unlocked in the defence supply chain from raw materials to advanced weapons systems?