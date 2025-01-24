Debate With Arnab: Is Gaumutra Good For Health Huge Row Over IIT Madras Director's Remark

A major controversy has erupted after IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti highlighted the medicinal properties of gaumutra (cow urine) during an event. Citing five research papers to back his claims, Kamakoti asserted that gaumutra has scientifically proven health benefits. His remarks have drawn sharp criticism from the Congress and its allies, who have dismissed the claims as unscientific and baseless.

The debate has reignited a larger discussion on the use of traditional remedies versus modern medicine. Supporters of Kamakoti argue that ancient practices often hold scientific merit, while critics accuse him of promoting pseudoscience. The controversy has triggered polarizing opinions, with calls for further scientific validation.

As the debate rages on, the spotlight remains on Kamakoti’s statements and the scientific credibility of gaumutra research.