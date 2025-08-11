Debate With Arnab: Opposition’s Big Drama Over Voter Fraud Row, Karnataka Minister Ousted

Debate With Arnab: Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna has been removed from his post after admitting that voter list irregularities took place during Congress’s rule, contradicting the party’s stance against the Election Commission and BJP. His statement exposed internal rifts, sparking a political storm. CM Siddaramaiah sought his resignation, which Rajanna initially resisted before stepping down. The controversy adds heat to Rahul Gandhi’s voter fraud claims over the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Mahdevapura. While BJP accuses Congress of silencing dissent, the opposition pushes for transparency, intensifying India’s electoral integrity debate.