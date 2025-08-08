Debate With Arnab: Does Rahul Gandhi Have The Courage To Accept ECI’s Challenge?

Debate With Arnab: Rahul Gandhi has reiterated claims of massive voter fraud, challenging the Election Commission to release data, while the EC has countered by demanding either a signed declaration or an apology. This live segment unpacks the EC’s demands, legal perspectives, and the potential impact of OCR-friendly data on the discussion. It examines implications for India’s democracy, the significance of CCTV and webcasting footage, and the stakes for upcoming elections. Featuring expert analysis, statements from both camps, and insights into what may unfold next, this debate captures every key moment in the political face-off between the EC and the BJP.