Debate with Arnab: How Long Can Robert Vadra Avoid Justice?

Debate with Arnab: Robert Vadra, husband of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, visited the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office for the third day in a row to record his statement in connection with the 2008 Haryana land deal case. Between Tuesday and Thursday this week, Vadra appeared before ED officials for three consecutive days as part of a money laundering investigation. This came a week after he declined to comply with the agency’s summons dated April 8. Vadra has claimed the case is politically motivated, accusing the BJP of using it as a tool of propaganda. “This is BJP's political propaganda. The public understands this, and it only makes us stronger,” he said. The case pertains to alleged irregularities in property acquisition. Over the past two days, Vadra has been questioned for more than 11 hours. For how long will Robert Vadra avoid justice? Is Vadra finally showing fear on his face?