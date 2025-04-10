Debate With Arnab: Tahawwur Rana To Face Justice After 17 Years, NIA To Question The 26/11 Plotter

Debate With Arnab: In the recent course of events, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officially arrested Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a prime accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, moments after he landed at IGI Airport in New Delhi following his extradition from the United States. The NIA has also released the first photo of Rana after taking him into custody. Sources claim the front photo of the 26/11 plotter will be released once his identity is confirmed. A team from the NIA, along with other officials, is set to escort Rana from the Delhi airport to Patiala House Court for further questioning and legal proceedings. On his Primetime Debate, Arnab addresses the extradition head-on and questions why the Congress party not go hard against the terror attack? Why did the UPA make peace with the 26/11 horror? Watch the full debate to catch what it's all about.