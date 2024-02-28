The Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government is hanging by a thread in Himachal Pradesh. Congress has dispatched three senior observers to Shimla and is struggling to keep Himachal Pradesh in its hands. Compounding the Congress's problems in Himachal Pradesh, state minister Vikramaditya Singh quit as minister after accusing CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of overlooking MLAs and disrespecting his father and the Congress's tallest leader in the hill state, the late Virbhadra Singh. The Congress government faces a crisis after six of its MLAs cross-voted in the contest for the lone Rajya Sabha seat. The rebel Congress MLAs were whisked away to Panchkula in Haryana, and the Opposition BJP claimed that the ruling party had lost the mandate to continue in power.