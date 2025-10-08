This Is Exclusive: How Indian Students Were Duped To Fight The Ukraine War

In a disturbing revelation, several Indian students have reportedly been duped into joining the Ukraine war after being promised jobs or education. Families back home allege that their children were lured with fake job offers or student visas, only to be coerced into dangerous military roles by foreign recruiters. Republic Media Network brings you exclusive ground reports, eyewitness accounts, and interviews with families demanding government intervention. This special LIVE coverage investigates the international trafficking racket, diplomatic loopholes, and the urgent call to #BringThemBackHome. Don’t miss this eye-opening broadcast on a developing global human rights crisis.