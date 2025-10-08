Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
News / Republic Shows / Exclusive Shows / This Is Exclusive: How Indian Students Were Duped To Fight The Ukraine War
Published Oct 8, 2025 at 9:08 PM IST
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

This Is Exclusive: How Indian Students Were Duped To Fight The Ukraine War

In a disturbing revelation, several Indian students have reportedly been duped into joining the Ukraine war after being promised jobs or education. Families back home allege that their children were lured with fake job offers or student visas, only to be coerced into dangerous military roles by foreign recruiters. Republic Media Network brings you exclusive ground reports, eyewitness accounts, and interviews with families demanding government intervention. This special LIVE coverage investigates the international trafficking racket, diplomatic loopholes, and the urgent call to #BringThemBackHome. Don’t miss this eye-opening broadcast on a developing global human rights crisis.

Follow : Google News Icon  