Published Feb 18, 2024 at 9:39 PM IST
Shah Jahan's Key Aide In Police Custody | Will Kamal Nath Jump Ship?
After several days of women's uprising in Sandeshkhali, the West Bengal Police has finally arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shibu Prasad Hazra, against whom a section of women of Sandeshkhali had lodged a complaint of sexual harassment. He is considered a close aide of Shah Jahan Sheikh. TMC leader Shah Jahan Sheikh is accused of sexuals exploitation of women and lang grabbing.
