Sonam Wangchuk Questioned Over Ladakh Protest Violence, FCRA Breach & Anarchy Toolkit
Published Sep 26, 2025 at 3:22 PM IST
Sonam Wangchuk Questioned Over Ladakh Protest Violence, FCRA Breach & Anarchy Toolkit

The Ministry of Home Affairs has cancelled the FCRA licence of the Students Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), founded by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, citing multiple violations. Savio Rodrigues, Founder of Goa Chronicle, told Republic Media Network what led to the cancellation and how Wangchuk’s institute was funded.

The move comes after violent protests for Ladakh’s statehood in Leh, where mobs set vehicles on fire, attacked the BJP office and Hill Council headquarters, leaving four dead and over 80 injured, including 40 police personnel. Police used tear gas and imposed a curfew to restore order. Wangchuk, however, rejected the Home Ministry’s claim that he incited the violence, calling it a diversion from Ladakh’s real issues.

