Abhinav Bindra Pens Congratulatory Letter To 'Double Olympic Medalist' PV Sindhu

The 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medalist Abhinav Bindra has penned a heartwarming note to PV Sindhu after the star Indian shuttler clinched bronze in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Sunday.

PV Sindhu got the better of China's He Bing Jiao 21-13 and 21-15 to become the first Indian woman to win two back-to-back Olympics medals. Sindhu earlier won a medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics when she grabbed silver.

Tokyo Olympics: Abhinav Bindra congratulates PV Sindhu

Abhinav Bindra, who won a gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle gold in Beijing started his letter by congratulating PV Sindhu for winning the third biggest prize of the prestigious tournament and at the same time also explained why this achievement of hers is indeed a unique feat.

"Very few athletes from our nation have been fortunate enough to achieve what you have achieved. In fact, most of the sporting careers all over the world end without an Olympic medal, even after years and years spent obsessing over winning the shiny little round object. This alone shows how rare it is to accomplish such a feat, and just how insane one has to be to dream of it. You are already a Double Olympic Medalist!"

"However, it is days like these and triumphs such as yours that push us all to keep dreaming of the impossible. The next generation of athletes are lucky to have got a role model in you who is an embodiment of the virtues of practice and perseverance, the two qualities one needs in abundance in order to thrive in elite competitions", Abhinav Bindra's note further read.

Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 ! You make us super proud !!! pic.twitter.com/55lMOCQeMc — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 1, 2021

Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu signs off with a bronze medal win

Star shuttler PV Sindhu defeated world no 9 China's He Bing Jiao and bagged a bronze medal to become the first woman athlete to win two medals at the Olympic event in a row. The ace shuttler had earlier won the silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Before Sindhu, only wrestler Sushil Kumar had won two Olympics medals in individual events. Coming off from a defeat from Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the semi-final match on Saturday, PV Sindhu brought her A-game against her Chinese counterpart on Sunday where the latter was defeated in straight sets.

PV Sindhu, who played aggressively throughout the match, finished the game in two sets. The level of domination was such that Sindhu played a body smash on He Bing Jiao to which the Chinese shuttler had no answer. On Saturday, PV Sindhu's father PV Ramana speaking to Republic TV had advised her daughter to be careful when she will face He Bing Jiao. Following the bronze win, Ramana thanked the government of India as well as her well-wishers for the support lend to her.