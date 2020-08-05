Ace Shuttler And Olympic Silver Medalist PV Sindhu Resumes 'full-fledged' Gym Session

Badminton sensation PV Sindhu has revealed she has already resumed her 'full-fledged gym session' after a long break due to the ongoing pandemic as a result of which many of the sporting events had come to a standstill since the month of March. Nonetheless, the break might have brought a huge relief to Sindhu as much as other eminent sportspersons who keep on playing throughout the year. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on July 29 canceled four tournaments, including Taipei Open 2020 and Korea Open, due to the virus. The two other tournaments canceled were China Open and Japan Open, scheduled for the second half of September.

'Full-fledged gym session': PV Sindhu

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 2016 Olympic silver medalist had posted a picture of her working out where her trainer can be seen assisting her in balancing her body while lifting weights. Sindhu then mentioned that she is happy to resume a full-fledged gym session after a long time.

Happy to resume full fledge gym session after a long time .....🏋🏻‍♀️ #feelsgreat#gymsession#🏋🏻‍♀️ @SuchitraAcad pic.twitter.com/xjFFKAlUYi — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) August 5, 2020



With this year's Tokyo Olympic Games postponed to July-August 2021, the champion badminton player will ample of time to get into the groove and rediscover her rhythm heading into the showpiece event where she will be aiming to finish on top of the podium. Most importantly, the ace shuttler will be eager to win a few championships before the Olympics to prove a point or two.

Meanwhile, the BWF has not reportedly issued a statement as in when the shuttlers will next be seen in action on the court.

