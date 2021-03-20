All England Badminton 2021 PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong SF: Where To Watch In India And UAE?

Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu will take on Pornpawee Chochuwong in the All England Badminton 2021 semi-final on Saturday. The tournament is held in Birmingham and will begin at 4:10 PM IST on March 20. Here's how to watch the Sindhu match today, Sindhu vs Chochuwong live streaming details and our match preview.

All England Badminton 2021 live score: Sindhu vs Chochuwong preview

PV Sindhu clinched returned to form with a thrilling win over Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in an intriguing women's singles quarterfinals to seal a last-four berth. Sindhu, seeded fifth, staged a remarkable comeback after losing the opening game to notch up a 16-21 21-16 21-19 win over Yamaguchi in an enthralling contest that lasted an hour and 16 minutes to make only her second semi-finals appearance at the All England Open. Meanwhile, Chochuwong clinched a straight-sets win in her quarter-final clash Zhang Beiwen, with a 21-16, 21-19 win. Sindhu as an overwhelming 4-1 lead against the world No. 11 Thai, who is seeded sixth for the All England tournament.

The Indian ace matched her best performance in the All England Badminton tournament and will look to make it to the finals of the prestigious competition for the first time. Sindhu is the favourite to win against Chochuwong, having defeated her in straight sets in the BWF World Tour finals earlier this year. However, while the 25-year-old Indian was knocked out in the group stage, her Thai counter-part had made it to the final four, where she lost out to Carolina Marin. A place against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara or Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon is up for grabs for the duo, as they battle it out on Saturday.

All England Badminton 2021 live score: Sindhu vs Chochuwong live telecast in India

The live telecast of the Sindhu match today will be available on the Star Sports Network's Star Sports 3 channel. Fans can tune in to the Sindhu vs Chochuwong live streaming on the Badminton World Federation’s YouTube channel as well as on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For any All England Open 2021 live matches that do not make it onto the stream/telecast, fans can follow the live scores on the BWF's page and their social media handles. The Sindhu vs Chochuwang live streaming will begin at 4:10 PM IST on Saturday, March 20. Besides the Sindhu vs Chochuwong live telecast in India, Indians In the UAE can also watch the clash on the Dubai Sports Channel, at 2:40 PM Gulf Standard Time.

(Image Courtesy: All England Open Twitter)