Anurag Thakur Hails India For 1st Ever Medal In Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India Anurag Thakur took to his official Twitter handle on Monday to congratulate the Indian badminton team for their historic feat. India finished third behind China and South Korea in the recently concluded Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2023 and won their first-ever medal in the competition. The Indian team shared the final podium places alongside Thailand, who also won the silver medal.

Meanwhile, congratulating the Indian team for the bronze medal, Sports Minister Thakur mentioned that it was an amazing performance by the Indian team. He also hailed them for securing a spot in the upcoming Sudirman Cup 2023. India failed to advance into the summit clash and was denied a chance at winning the gold or silver medal after losing to China in the semis.

“Hats off to the #IndianBadmintonTeam on their incredible triumph at the #BadmintonAsiaMixedTeamChampionship! The team's performance was truly historic, securing India's first-ever at the event & earning a coveted spot in the upcoming #SudirmanCup2023. Chak De India!,” Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

India's historic campaign at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2023

India was placed alongside Malaysia, Kazakhstan, and UAE in the Group B during the league stage of the tournament. Team India finished the league stage with three wins in three games and stormed into the knockout stage. They earned a 3-2 victory over Hong Kong in the quarter-final, fixing a clash against the Chinese team in the semi-final and securing a medal.

However, a 2-3 defeat against China led to India’s exit from the tournament. Despite the loss, India will be happy for earning their first medal at the tournament. Here’s a look at India’s full squad that traveled to UAE for the prestigious tournament.

India’s squad -

Men’s Singles: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy

Women’s Singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap

Men’s Doubles: Dhruv Kapila/Chirag Shetty, Krishnaprasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala

Women’s Doubles: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Simran Singhi/Ritika Thaker

Mixed Doubles: Tanisha Crasto/Ishaan Bhatnagar