India Vs China Live Streaming: How To Watch Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship Match

India stormed into the semi-final of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2023 with a 3-2 victory over Hong Kong in the final group match on Friday. India will now fight against China in the semi-final on Saturday, eyeing to seal their spot in the summit clash of the marquee event. China advanced into the semis after beating Malaysia by 3-2.

Heading into the semi-finals, India’s highest-ranked singles player, HS Prannoy is expected to return after being rested against Hong Kong. He defeated World No. 4 Lee Zii lia in his last group-stage match against Malaysia. He is likely to face Zhao Junpeng in the semifinal, who also missed his team’s quarterfinal clash against Malaysia.

In the meantime, PV Sindhu is likely to face China's Gao Fang Jie, in the absence of top players like Chen Yufei He Bing Jiao and Han Yue. India’s Dhruv Kapila and Chirag Shetty are expected to face He Ji Ting and Zhou Haodong in the men’s doubles event. In the Women’s Doubles. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand might face Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning. Meanwhile, in the mixed doubles, Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanishaa Crasto will face Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping.

When will the India vs China semifinal match begin?

India vs China, semi-final match at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2023 will begin at 5.30 PM IST on Saturday.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Hong Kong match in India?

Indian badminton fans can watch the India vs China, semi-final match at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2023 on Sony LIV.

How to watch the live telecast of the India vs Hong Kong match in India?

The live telecast for India vs China, semi-final match at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2023 will be available on the Sony Sports TEN 2 and Sony Sports TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.

India vs China: Full squads for Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2023 semifinal

India’s squad -

Men’s Singles: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy

Women’s Singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap

Men’s Doubles: Dhruv Kapila/Chirag Shetty, Krishnaprasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala

Women’s Doubles: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Simran Singhi/Ritika Thaker

Mixed Doubles: Tanisha Crasto/Ishaan Bhatnagar

China’s squad -

Men’s Singles: Zhao Jun Peng, Lei Lanxi

Women’s Singles: Gao Fang Je

Men’s Doubles: He Jiting/Zhou Haodong, Ren Xiangyu/Tan Qiang

Women’s Doubles: Liu Yijing/Luo Xumin, Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning

Mixed Doubles: Feng Yan Zhe/Huang Dongping