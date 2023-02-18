India Vs China Live Streaming: How To Watch Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship Match

Quick links:
Image: @badmintonasia.official/Instagram
India stormed into the semi-final of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2023 with a 3-2 victory over Hong Kong in the final group match on Friday. India will now fight against China in the semi-final on Saturday, eyeing to seal their spot in the summit clash of the marquee event. China advanced into the semis after beating Malaysia by 3-2.
Heading into the semi-finals, India’s highest-ranked singles player, HS Prannoy is expected to return after being rested against Hong Kong. He defeated World No. 4 Lee Zii lia in his last group-stage match against Malaysia. He is likely to face Zhao Junpeng in the semifinal, who also missed his team’s quarterfinal clash against Malaysia.
In the meantime, PV Sindhu is likely to face China's Gao Fang Jie, in the absence of top players like Chen Yufei He Bing Jiao and Han Yue. India’s Dhruv Kapila and Chirag Shetty are expected to face He Ji Ting and Zhou Haodong in the men’s doubles event. In the Women’s Doubles. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand might face Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning. Meanwhile, in the mixed doubles, Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanishaa Crasto will face Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping.
India vs China, semi-final match at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2023 will begin at 5.30 PM IST on Saturday.
Indian badminton fans can watch the India vs China, semi-final match at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2023 on Sony LIV.
The live telecast for India vs China, semi-final match at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2023 will be available on the Sony Sports TEN 2 and Sony Sports TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.
India’s squad -
Men’s Singles: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy
Women’s Singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap
Men’s Doubles: Dhruv Kapila/Chirag Shetty, Krishnaprasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala
Women’s Doubles: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Simran Singhi/Ritika Thaker
Mixed Doubles: Tanisha Crasto/Ishaan Bhatnagar
China’s squad -
Men’s Singles: Zhao Jun Peng, Lei Lanxi
Women’s Singles: Gao Fang Je
Men’s Doubles: He Jiting/Zhou Haodong, Ren Xiangyu/Tan Qiang
Women’s Doubles: Liu Yijing/Luo Xumin, Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning
Mixed Doubles: Feng Yan Zhe/Huang Dongping