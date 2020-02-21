Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand Calls Upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi At 7LKM

Badminton legend and current Chief national coach for India Pullela Gopichand called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in the national capital on Friday. The Prime Minister's office took to Twitter to post a picture of PM Modi presenting a certificate to Pullela Gopichand. The badminton ace's visit comes on the same day as Maharastra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey visited PM Modi at his official residence.

READ | Indian Men Edge Out Thailand 3-2 To Enter Semifinals Of Asia Team Championships

Pullela Gopichand calls upon PM Modi

Noted badminton player, distinguished coach and mentor, Shri Pullela Gopichand met PM @narendramodi earlier today.



Shri Gopichand is currently the Chief National Coach for India's badminton team. pic.twitter.com/pRrfSsMOrC — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 21, 2020

READ | BAI Expects 'quarantined' Chinese Shuttlers For India Open, Seeks Government Nod

Pullela Gopichand gets lifetime award

Pullela Gopichand has been given an honorable mention at the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Coaches Lifetime Achievement Awards 2019. The IOC Coaches Lifetime Achievement recognises coaches who have dedicated their lives to training athletes for the Olympic Games. After winning the All England Badminton Championship in 2001, Gopichand has been renowned for coaching major stars in the country. The ace coach received the mention in the male category of the awards.

READ | Sindhu Lays Foundation Stone For Badminton Academy In Chennai

"The panel wishes to recognize his efforts in the development of Badminton in India, his efforts in supporting athletes across sports and his contribution to the Olympic Movement," the IOC said in an official statement.

Gopichand has been previously honored with the prestigious Dronacharya Award and has also received Padma Bhushan - India's third-highest civilian award. He has been instrumental in shaping the careers of Badminton prodigies Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth. Gopichand, who won the All England title in 2001 despite lack of resources, has transitioned into a successful coaching career and produced two Olympic medallists for the country. According to sources, the National Badminton Coach said it was a huge honour to be recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

READ | Barcelona Spain Masters: Saina, Sameer Enter Quarterfinals, Srikanth Loses