BWF Announces 2021 Calendar Focused On Olympic Qualifiers; India Open Scheduled In May

After COVID-19 forced the Badminton World Federation (BWF) to cancel multiple events, the top governing body of badminton postponed their events till it was safe for athletes to play again. More than twenty BWF events have been mapped out till the Tokyo Olympics, most being qualifiers for the Olympics that are rescheduled for the next year. The India Open in May will be the last scheduled qualifiers before the Olympics a few months later.

BWF 2021 Calendar released; focus on Olympics qualifiers

BWF calendar until Tokyo Olympics is out 📅



Indian Open in May is going to be the last tournament for Olympic qualification points 🇮🇳#badminton | #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/UKvhVkT5bS — The SportsGram India (@SportsgramIndia) December 21, 2020

As per the schedule, the qualifying period for Tokyo will resume next year from the Swiss Open in March, followed by the German Open the same month. The India Open will be the last of the 17 qualifiers. "The qualification period will be extended until Week 19 with the India Open 2021 being the last tournament in the qualification period," BWF said in their statement.

The India Open was originally scheduled for March this year, before being pushed to December, but was eventually cancelled due to COVID-19 – which was the case for many other BWF events. As per BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund, "The focus has been to establish cluster tournaments where possible similar to what is planned for the Asian Leg in January in Thailand". The BWF is now expecting to stage multiple events, hoping to "ensure a more feasible tournament programme in 2021".

BWF events: India Open, Thailand Open and US Open

TOURNAMENT DATES (2021) CITY YONEX Thailand Open 2020 12 to 17 January Bangkok Toyota Thailand Open 2020 19 to 24 January Bangkok HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2020 27 to 31 January Bangkok YONEX Swiss Open (Q) 2 to 7 March Basel YONEX German Open (Q) 9 to 14 March Muelheim an der Ruhr 56 Portuguese International Champions (Q) 11 to 14 March Caldas Da Rainha YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships 17 to 21 March Birmingham LI-NING Czech Open (Q) 18 to 21 March Brno XXI Giraldilla (Q) 17 to 21 March La Habana Orleans Masters (Q) 23 to 28 March Orleans Polish Open (Q) 25 to 28 March Gniezno CIPUTRA HANOI – YONEX SUNRISE Vietnam International Challenge (Q) 25 to 28 March Hanoi Malaysia Open (Q) 31 March to 4 April Kuala Lumpur YONEX Osaka International Challenge (Q) 31 March to 4 April Osaka Malaysia Masters 6 to 11 April Kuala Lumpur Singapore Open (Q) 13 to 18 April Singapore Peru International (Q) 21 to 25 April Lima Victor Croatian International (Q) 22 to 25 April Zagreb Badminton Asia Championships (Q) 27 April to 2 May TBA European Championships (Q) 27 April to 2 May Kyiv XXIV Pan AM Individual Championships (Q) 27 April to 2 May Guatemala India Open (Q) 11 to 16 May New Delhi Spain Masters 25 to 30 May TBA Indonesia Masters 1 to 6 June Jakarta Indonesia Open 8 to 13 June Jakarta YONEX Canada Open 29 June to 4 July Calgary US Open 6 to 11 July California Russian Open 20 to 25 July Vladivostok Tokyo Olympics 2020 24 July to 2 August Tokyo

Note: Q = Olympic Qualifiers

