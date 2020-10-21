Why Did Lee Chong Wei Retire? Badminton Star's Stellar Career Includes 69 BWF Titles

Badminton legend Lee Chong Wei, who turned 38 on October 21 this year, bid a tearful goodbye to badminton last year. The three-time Olympic silver medalist was ranked No. 1 in the world for 349 weeks. He is the sixth Malaysian to win an Olympic medal and is the only Malaysian to hold the No. 1 rank for over a year. June 13, 2019, Lee retired from badminton after battling nose cancer.

Why did Lee Chong Wei retire? Lee Chong Wei cancer battle caused badminton star to call it quits

In 2018, Lee was diagnosed with an early stage of nose cancer. Despite his diagnosis, Lee had planned to make a comeback and stop playing after the Tokyo Olympics, which were then scheduled for 2020. He was booked for 33 photon therapy sessions, which took a toll on his health. "By the third week, it had taken a toll on my throat. I could not speak or eat," he told AFP in a statement. While he was keen on returning to the game, he was advised to rest.

I'm sorry that I couldn’t make it to Tokyo this time around. And I’m sorry I didn’t deliver an Olympic gold. But I know I’ve no regrets as I’ve tried my best. My very best. Thank you very much to all of you. Lee Chong Wei signing out.https://t.co/V0K5GSVLh4 pic.twitter.com/Sfz0eBwOTm — Lee Chong Wei (@LeeChongWei) June 13, 2019

During a press conference at the Sports Ministry in Putrajaya, Lee announced his retirement with a heavy heart. "It is a tough decision to make but I was left with no option after my recent consultation with doctors in Taiwan last month," said the 38-year-old five-time Commonwealth gold medalist. He added that he was given eight questionnaires about his health, each deeming him unfit for "high-intensity activities".

Lee Chong Wei net worth

As per Celebrity net worth, Lee Chong Wei is worth $16 million. The Perak native was ranked No. 1 for 199 consecutive weeks and ended his 19-year-long career with 69 BWF titles. In 2016, when Lee was still World No. 1, he was stated to be worth $75 million. Lee later denied that value.

Lee Chong Wei vs Lin Dan rivalry

Within the hush of silent tear.#lindan pic.twitter.com/gLJdpPTkB9 — Lee Chong Wei (@LeeChongWei) July 4, 2020

Two of the greatest badminton players, Lin Dan and Lee Chong Wei have faced each other 40 times during their career, where Lin Dan has a 28-12 record over the Malaysian shuttler. In a Facebook live session this year, Lee named the retired Chinese player his greatest rival.

Lee Chong Wei birthday post with family

Had a blessed simple birthday celebration with family. A simple yet meaningful one. Thank you for all your birthday wishes, much appreciated! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4Z7bpexFa4 — Lee Chong Wei (@LeeChongWei) October 21, 2020

(Image credits: AP)