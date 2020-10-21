Why Did Lee Chong Wei Retire? Badminton Star's Stellar Career Includes 69 BWF Titles

Quick links:
Badminton legend Lee Chong Wei, who turned 38 on October 21 this year, bid a tearful goodbye to badminton last year. The three-time Olympic silver medalist was ranked No. 1 in the world for 349 weeks. He is the sixth Malaysian to win an Olympic medal and is the only Malaysian to hold the No. 1 rank for over a year. June 13, 2019, Lee retired from badminton after battling nose cancer.
Also read | Badminton legend Lee Chong Wei hangs up his racket in a tearful press conference: Why did Lee Chong Wei retire?
In 2018, Lee was diagnosed with an early stage of nose cancer. Despite his diagnosis, Lee had planned to make a comeback and stop playing after the Tokyo Olympics, which were then scheduled for 2020. He was booked for 33 photon therapy sessions, which took a toll on his health. "By the third week, it had taken a toll on my throat. I could not speak or eat," he told AFP in a statement. While he was keen on returning to the game, he was advised to rest.
Also read | Lin Dan retires: Eternal rival Lee Chong Wei pays heartfelt tribute to Chinese legend
I'm sorry that I couldn’t make it to Tokyo this time around. And I’m sorry I didn’t deliver an Olympic gold. But I know I’ve no regrets as I’ve tried my best. My very best. Thank you very much to all of you. Lee Chong Wei signing out.https://t.co/V0K5GSVLh4 pic.twitter.com/Sfz0eBwOTm— Lee Chong Wei (@LeeChongWei) June 13, 2019
During a press conference at the Sports Ministry in Putrajaya, Lee announced his retirement with a heavy heart. "It is a tough decision to make but I was left with no option after my recent consultation with doctors in Taiwan last month," said the 38-year-old five-time Commonwealth gold medalist. He added that he was given eight questionnaires about his health, each deeming him unfit for "high-intensity activities".
As per Celebrity net worth, Lee Chong Wei is worth $16 million. The Perak native was ranked No. 1 for 199 consecutive weeks and ended his 19-year-long career with 69 BWF titles. In 2016, when Lee was still World No. 1, he was stated to be worth $75 million. Lee later denied that value.
Also read | Lee Chong Wei chooses long-time rival Lin Dan as greatest ever badminton player: Lee Chong Wei vs Lin Dan rivalry
We knew this day would arrive,— Lee Chong Wei (@LeeChongWei) July 4, 2020
Heavy moment of our lives;
You pulled down the curtain gracefully,
You were king where we fought so proudly;
Your final wave all four disappear,
Within the hush of silent tear.#lindan pic.twitter.com/gLJdpPTkB9
Two of the greatest badminton players, Lin Dan and Lee Chong Wei have faced each other 40 times during their career, where Lin Dan has a 28-12 record over the Malaysian shuttler. In a Facebook live session this year, Lee named the retired Chinese player his greatest rival.
Had a blessed simple birthday celebration with family. A simple yet meaningful one. Thank you for all your birthday wishes, much appreciated! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4Z7bpexFa4— Lee Chong Wei (@LeeChongWei) October 21, 2020
Also read | As one of the great sporting rivalries ends, Lee Chong Wei's retirement leaves 'Super Lin Dan' ploughing lonely in Olympic furrow