BWF World Championships: Kidambi Srikanth Settles For Historic Silver After Losing Finals

India's hopes for a gold in the BWF World Championship 2021 came to an end after its ace Badminton player Kidambi Srikanth’s dream run ended with Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew defeating him 21-15, 22-20 in the final on Sunday, December 19 in Huelva, Spain.

On Saturday, Srikanth scripted history by becoming the first Indian to qualify for the final after his jaw-dropping victory over fellow countryman Lakshya Sen, who won the bronze. Srikanth now won the silver medal and became only the fourth Indian to win a medal in the tournament after Lakshya Sen (2021), Prakash Padukone (1983) and HS Prannoy. (2019)

Kidambi Srikanth's dream run concludes after a hard fight

Srikanth had his moments in the final as he was leading 11-7 at half-time in the first set. However, Kean Yew soon stamped his authority and seized back the initiative. In fact, at one point in time, Srikanth was leading 9-3 after which the Singapore shuttler stormed back.

The second set was more competitive compared to the first as it went right down to the wire. Yet another time, Srikanth let his opponent make a comeback after initially taking a 7-4 lead. No player seemed to have dominated each other as the score-line read 20-20. However, Srikanth gave up the ghost after Kean Yew took back-to-back points to seal the deal. Kean Yew, in the meantime, entered the history books as he became the first Singaporean to win a BWF World Championship title.

24-year-old Loh Kean Yew surpassed Srikanth without having to break much sweat. In the last two months, Yew has climbed in the rankings after beating six out of the top 10 players, including Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen. He won the Dutch Open in October and followed it up with the Hylo Open in Germany. The World Championship title remains his biggest career achievement to date.

BWF World Championship 2021 Men's Finals standings

Gold - Loh Kean Yew (Singapore)

Silver - Srikanth Kidambi (India)

Bronze - Anders Antonsen (Denmark)

Bronze - Lakshya Sen (India)

