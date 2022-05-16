Deaflympics 2022: India's Shreya Singla Scripts History; Wins Badminton Gold Beating Japan

India continued their fine run in the Deaflympics currently underway in Brazil as the country pocketed yet another gold medal. Shreya Singla scripted history by winning the gold medal in the Badminton event. The 17-year old shuttler from Punjab's Bhatinda also became the first girl from the state to achieve the monumental feat. Shreya Singla sealed the gold to her name during a team event by dominating Japan in the finals.

It is pertinent to mention here that India’s largest contingent of 65 athletes is partaking in the event. As things stand, India is placed 9th at the event with 17 medals comprising 8 golds, 1 silver and 8 Bronze. Post the gold medal-winning feat, Shreya credited her family and coach for supporting her throughout the journey and also spoke about wanting to win an individual medal at the event.

While speaking to ANI, Shreya said, “It was my first Deaflympics. I worked so hard and faced a lot of difficulties, but my parents supported me. I would like to thank my coach too. I want to win an individual medal at Deaflympics and one at the upcoming Asian Games too.”

Shreya's parents were also proud of their daughter's achievement. Her father Devender, reacting to the gold medal feat, said, “This all is hard work of Shreya, she is hardworking. We got to know that she was deaf and she could not speak when she was four but it was too late. We eventually got a hearing aid installed in her ears and after that, she learnt to speak. This is a huge matter of happiness for Punjab and India too,” reported ANI.

He further added “Before her departure on April 27, Anurag Thakur, the Sports Minister held a lunch along with other athletes where he encouraged her and other athletes and now India has 9-10 medals at the event,” The young shuttler's mother also shared her excitement over her daughter's remarkable feat and said, “We are extremely happy. We hope that she will perform well in her upcoming events and tournaments. She is the first girl from Punjab to win a medal in Deaflympics.”

In 2019, Shreya represented India at the 2nd World Deaf Youth Badminton Championship held in Taiwan and won a silver medal in the girls’ double event

More about Brazil Deaflympics

Deaflympics 2022 is currently underway in Caxias Do Sul, Brazil. It commenced in May 2022 and will conclude on15th May 2022. This year, 72 nations are partaking in the Deaflympics with 2267 athletes. 1521 men and 746 women are participating in the event from the 72 nations.