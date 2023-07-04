Former World No.2 PV Sindhu's slide in BWF Rankings continues, reaches a further low

PV Sindhu's disappointing run continues as the shuttler has now slipped three places to 15th in the latest BWF World rankings published on Tuesday. The Indian shuttler has hit a rough patch as she has been far from being perfect on the court. Ahead of the Asian Games, the two time Olympic medalist would be determined to back in her best shape. With the Paris Olympics also set to take place next year, the Badminton contingent would place their bets on the Indian.

PV Sindhu hasn't been able to do justice to his potential as she has dropped further in the pecking order. The Indian badminton star will now take part in the Canada Open Super 500 and will be adamant to finish on a positive note.

Sindhu has had a drastic fall since she came back from an injury break and her best result was a runner-up finish in the Madrid Spain Masters 300. She was also a part of the team that triumphed in the Badminton Asia Championships recently. Sindhu already moved out of the top ten earlier this year and she will aim to return to the top as several tournaments are lined up ahead.

A good performance in the Asian Games would help her in gaining a substantial jump in the rankings. Sindhu had multiple earlier exits in various tournaments this year and the player also asked SAI to appoint Muhammad Hafiz Hashim as her coach.

HS Prannoy is the highest-ranked Indian player in the BWF rankings as he is 8th in the men's ranking. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have occupied 3rd place in the doubles ranking