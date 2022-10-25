French Open 2022: Complete Schedule, India Squad, Prize Money & Live Streaming Details

Following the completion of the Denmark Open recently, the BWF tour now moves to France where top badminton players will compete in French Open 2022. The French Open will get underway on October 25. A total of 64 singles players and 96 doubles pairs will be in action in the 18th edition of French Open Super Series 750. We take a look at the India squad, prize money and where to catch the live streaming of the competition.

French Open 2022 schedule

Speaking of the French Open 2022 schedule, the opening round matches will be taking place on October 25 and 26, while the second round matches will be played on October 27. Coming to the knockout stage, the quarterfinals will take place on October 28, while the semi-finals and finals will be played on October 29 and October 30 respectively.

French Open 2022 prize money

Coming to the prize money the winner of the singles event will receive prize money of $42,000, while the runners-up will get $20,400. The semi-finalist will receive $8,400, while the quarterfinalist will get $3,300. The players making it to the last 16 will receive $1,800 and the ones who bow out in the Round of 32 will get $600.

Coming to doubles, the winner will get prize money of $44,400, while the runner-up will receive $21,000 a prize money. The semi-finalist will get $8,400, while the quarterfinalist will receive $3,750. The team reaching the last 16 of the French Open 2022 will get $1,950, while the one knocked out in the Round of 32 will receive $600

French Open 2022 India squad

India will field five singles players and four doubles pairs in the French Open 2022 tournament. India’s challenge in the singles competition at the French Open will be presented by Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and Saina Nehwal. Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will present India's challenge in men's doubles. The Commonwealth champions will have MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila for the company. In the women's doubles category, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will be presenting their challenge, while Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto will feature in the mixed doubles events.

Where to catch French Open 2022 live on TV?

The French Open 2022 badminton tournament will be telecast live on the Sports18 TV channel in India.

Where to catch the French Open 2022 live streaming?

The live streaming of the French Open 2022 will also be available on the Voot platform.