CWG Gold Medalist PV Sindhu Out Of Badminton World Championships Due To Injury

Former world champion PV Sindhu will not take part in the upcoming BWF World Championships due to an ankle injury. It is believed that the 27-year-old is suffering from the same injury she went through during the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022. Ahead of the CWG 2022 final, Sindhu had her ankle strapped, an injury she addressed during her exclusive interview with Republic TV.

PV Sindhu reveals injury after CWG 2022

ANI sources have confirmed that PV Sindhu will not be taking part in the upcoming BMF World Championships due to an ankle injury. Ahead of this massive development, Sindhu had told Republic TV in an exclusive interview on August 12, "It was hard since it was on my foot and there was a pain but for me the match was important and I left the pain behind since I wanted to play for my country. I wanted this medal for a long time and finally got one for the country. There is a little stress but resting should be fine."

Despite the pain, Sindhu performed at her very best and went on to clinch the gold medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Speaking of how she accomplished the feat despite her pain, Sindhu added, "It was important that I had to be focused and despite the pain in my foot it was important to leave that pain behind and focus on what needs to be done. I had to give my 100 per cent no matter what and I gave my 100 per cent."

She went on to add that the crowd support helped her massively. "Also while playing the match the crowd was fantastic they supported me throughout the time even though I tend to lose 3 or 4 points but they gave me a boost that I can come back and that helped me a lot. I am happy that the crowd was always there and I am thankful to them," concluded the 27-year-old from Hyderabad.