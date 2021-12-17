IND Vs SA: Rohit Sharma And Ravindra Jadeja Begin Training At NCA; See Pics

India's white-ball captain Rohit Sharma and his teammate, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, have started their rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after being omitted from the Test squad for India's South Africa tour due to injuries. The star Indian cricketers were seen posing for pictures with India's U-19 captain, Yash Dhull, who posted the same on his social media.

The India U-19 team is currently training at the NCA ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup tournament, which is scheduled to start on December 23 in the United Arab Emirates. Yash Dhull, who shared the pictures with Rohit and Jadeja on Thursday, is slated to lead the Indian side at this year's event, organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

IND vs SA: Priyank Panchal replaces Rohit Sharma for India's South Africa tour

Rohit Sharma was recently named India's ODI captain, putting an end to Virat Kohli's four-year reign. Rohit Sharma has also been named the new Test vice-captain, succeeding Ajinkya Rahane, Kohli's long-serving deputy in the longest format of the game. Rohit was supposed to lead as Test vice-captain for the first time; however, the 34-year-old Mumbai batter was ruled out of the team even before the squad could leave for South Africa for their three-match series.

In the Test squad, Rohit has been replaced by Priyank Panchal, a promising Indian hitter. Rohit is currently available for the ODI series against South Africa, but this will only be verified once the BCCI offers an update on his injury and recovery. The Indian team arrived in Johannesburg on Thursday to take part in a three-match Test and ODI series. The first Test match is slated to begin on December 26.

Indian squad for Sout Africa tour

Led by skipper Virat Kohli, India's Test team for South African will see batters Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul take top-order responsibilities. Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant are expected to hold the fort in the middle order. R Ashwin will be leading the country's spin attack and Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to lead the country's pace attack.

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

(Image: @BCCI/Twitter)