Indian Shuttlers Ajay Jayaram, Subhankar Dey Pull Out Of $90K SaarLorLux Open Due To COVID

Earlier this week, Lakshya Sen pulled out of SearLorLux Open after his father and coach DK Sen tested positive for coronavirus. The young Indian shuttler was aiming to bag a win after his disappointing Demark Open exit but had to abruptly quit. Additionally, two more Indian shuttlers – Ajay Jayaram and Subhankar Dey – also had to quit the event after coming in contact with DK Sen.

Ajay Jayaram, Subhankar Dey pull out of SearLorLux Open after coming in contact with DK Sen

BREAKING: BWF confirm Lakshya Sen, Ajay Jayaram and Subhankar Dey are isolating after contact with team member who has positive #COVID19 result.



The three players have withdrawn from SaarLorLux Open and tested negative as well. https://t.co/CW4ZrhJ0ps — Badminton Talk (@BadmintonTalk) October 29, 2020

While Sen pulled out on Wednesday, Jayaram and Dey had to quit two days later. The three players will be quarantined till November 10, while DK Sen will be in self-isolation till November 6. If he shows no symptoms two days before the period ends, he will be released. Dey even expressed frustration over the organizers not accepting COVID-negative certificates in the beginning.

Both Jayaram and Dey blamed the organizers for their inconvenience, stating that they failed to "follow the covid protocol" and the organizers failed to "enforce the protocols set in place".

"I and Subhankar have found ourselves in an unfortunate situation…" Jayaram said after they had to withdraw. They questioned why DK Sen was allowed to be in the training hall while they were quarantined.

“I fail to understand why they didn’t enforce the submission of Covid-negative certificates immediately on arrival, the way it was done in Denmark,” Dey pointed out. The 27-year-old had participated in the Denmark Open in October. He too agreed that it was unfair to them, as others were even training together.

DK Sen revealed that they were tested twice and he had assumed it would be done by the organisers. "The moment I found out I was positive, Lakshya pulled out and went into quarantine." The coach is currently asymptomatic. The players are also worried about the lockdown imposed by the German government, which might not let them return home soon. “The tournament officials have given us the contact of the local authorities who are not responding," Dey explained.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) said that they were talking to the Indian Consulate in Frankfurt about the two players. SAI will also be paying for Dey and Jayaram's expenses till November 10 on "humanitarian grounds". Their statement added that they would pay ₹1.46 lakh for their food and stay, releasing 90% of the amount "immediately". Sen's trip, on the other hand, was sponsored by Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), which covers DK Sen's and Abhishek Wagh's expenses.

(Image credits: PTI)