Jwala Gutta-Vishnu Vishal Make It Official With 'new Beginnings' Posts On New Year

Love is indeed in the air as the world moved from 2019 to 2020. Loved-up posts of the couples of the film industry, as they holidayed together, sharing pictures and wishing their fans, had gone viral. The one that stood out among these was Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic making it official and getting engaged a few hours after that.

However, that was not the only sportsperson-actor couple who confirmed that they were indeed a couple on New Year. Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal too announced it to their fans with some romantic pictures. The couple raised a toast to ‘new beginnings’ as they wished a ‘Happy 2020.’

Jwala shared for the first time on Instagram a snap with Vishnu Vishal, the duo twinning in black in a selfie and all smiles. She captioned the post, “To new beginnings...HAPPY NEW YEAR. ❤”" Sharing another picture where the duo is sharing an intimate moment, the badminton ace captioned the post, “Happy 2020” along with a heart emoji; the Ratsasan star shared the same picture and caption, but used the double heart emoji.

Here are the posts

The reports of Jwala and Vishnu being a couple had first surfaced in June this year after their pictures had surfaced on social media. At that time, the actor had also stated that they were friends and liked each other as individuals. He had refused to say more, by saying that it was ‘too early’ to comment about it.

Jwala and Vishnu were both married before. She parted ways with badminton player Chetan Anand after a six-year marriage in 2011. Vishnu was married to Rajini Natraj for seven years, and divorced in 2018.

