Suniel Shetty Appointed Brand Ambassador Of NADA, Jwala Gutta Express Disappointment

Just yesterday, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty was appointed, the brand ambassador for the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). However, India's top-notch badminton player Jwala Gutta and boxer Vijendra Singh have expressed disappointment over the matter as they believe that a sportsperson would have suited the role better. “According to me, a sportsperson should be made the brand ambassador of NADA. I do not know why we get attracted to actors. It’s time that we make a sports person the ambassador for NADA. It is an important organization for sports, so according to me a sportsperson should be the ideal choice,” PTI quoted Jwala as saying during the launch of her Academy of Excellence.

Beijing Olympics bronze medallist Vijender Singh also said a sportsperson could have been a good choice but was okay with Shetty getting the role. “It is a good thing. It is a sports body so a sports person like Sushil could have been the ambassador but Anna (Shetty) has been made and he is a fitness freak guy and I know him and wish him good luck.”



Actor appointed Ambassador

Suniel Shetty was unveiled as the brand ambassador of NADA with the country’s anti-doping body hoping that his celebrity status will help its efforts to clean up sports in the country from the menace

Honoured to be appointed Ambassador of National Anti Doping Agency to drive their mission of dope free sports. Look forward to contributing to the efforts of @KirenRijiju #NADA #NavinAgarwal @AdvocateDhanda in educating young athletes across India about fair play.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/NODCfZxOWf — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) December 10, 2019

Suniel Shetty is one of the most renowned Bollywood actors. Having debuted in the 1992 film, Balwaan, Suniel Shetty emerged as one of the most popular action stars of Bollywood. With time, he was seen in numerous action films, some of which were huge box-office hits.

