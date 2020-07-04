Lin Dan Retirement: K Srikanth Recalls Fond Memories Of One Of His 'favourite Players'

India's ace badminton player Kidambi Srikanth congratulated Lin Dan after the former announced that he would be retiring from the sport. The 36-year-old is regarded as one of badminton's greatest ever player and is well respected among his counterparts. He made the announcement on his Weibo page, saying that injuries and age had finally forced him to step aside.

Srikanth congratulates Lin Dan

In a tweet soon after Dan's retirement was announced, Srikanth posted a message where he recalled his first superseries final and how Dan was his favorite to play against.

I remember playing my first-ever super series final against him. Playing him in China itself was special and he has been one of my favourite players to play against.



Have a happy retired life my friend, Lin Dan! 😊🤗 pic.twitter.com/mlGmi2fPzd — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) July 4, 2020

Dan retires after having won two Olympic Gold medals - Beijing 2008 and London 2012 and has participated in four Olympic Games.

Dan has been crowned as the world champion five times, Madrid 2006, Kuala Lumpur 2007, Hyderabad 2009, London 2011 and Guangzhou 2013.

Dan has received praise from Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei, who in his retirement message said, "We knew this day would arrive, Heavy moment of our lives; You pulled down the curtain gracefully, You were king where we fought so proudly; Your final wave all four disappear, Within the hush of silent tear."

