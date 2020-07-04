Lin Dan Retires: Indian Fans Pay Tribute To Chinese Badminton Legend On Twitter

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Lin Dan finally drew curtains on his glorious badminton career by announcing his retirement from the sport on Saturday, July 4. The Lin Dan retirement comes a year after his greatest rival and friend, Lee Chong Wei called time on his glorious career. The retirement of "Super Dan" as he is known, confirms that he will not compete at the Tokyo Summer Olympics which were pushed back to next summer because of the raging pandemic.

Lin Dan retirement message

The Lin Dan retirement tweet was made official on China's Weibo that quickly went viral. In the Lin Dan retirement message, Dan thanked his family, coaches, teammates and fans who supported him through his peak and difficult times. He said that he dedicated everything to this sport he loves.

He further wrote that at the age of 37 his physical fitness and pain are no longer allowing him to fight side by side with his teammates. He added that he is looking forward to spending more time with his family, and is also on the lookout for new playgrounds. Dan ended his career with 666 singles wins and a glut of medals. Lin Dan's greatest rival Lee Ching Wei took to Twitter and posted an emotional message on receiving the news about the Lin Dan retirement.

We knew this day would arrive,

Heavy moment of our lives;

You pulled down the curtain gracefully,

You were king where we fought so proudly;

Your final wave all four disappear,

Within the hush of silent tear.#lindan pic.twitter.com/gLJdpPTkB9 — Lee Chong Wei (@LeeChongWei) July 4, 2020

Fans react to Lin Dan retirement news

thank you @LeeChongWei #lindan proudly witnessing both from my childhood....farewell

thank you

love from India 🇮🇳 — dishant chaturvedi (@dishant2810) July 4, 2020

The era of biggest badminton rivalry has officially come to an end 😢 — Deviana Kurniawati (@indevinite) July 4, 2020

The BADMINTON🏸 World will miss You Sir.



Your Speed, Compassion, Agility, Strength, Spirit, Dedication, Energy, Focus, Wisdom, Coolness, and what not.



You taught the world, "How to deal with Insane Pressure".#LinDan #Badminton #Badmintonlegend pic.twitter.com/VczAtZDkpz — DHRUV SINGLA (@BeingDhruv_com) July 4, 2020

To the guy who made me fall in love with the sport of badminton. I remember watching Peter gade vs Lin Dan in the all England tournament of 2004 and be wowed by sheer pace and power.



The sport will miss you, Super Dan! #LinDan #badminton #SaturdayMood #SaturdayThoughts https://t.co/KnJlk08kxA — Karthik (@tharle_nan_maga) July 4, 2020

History of Lin Dan and Lee Chong Wei rivalry

The rivalry between Lin Dan and Lee Chong Wei has given fans several memorable matches in the past and both shuttlers are considered as the greatest men’s players to have graced the court. The Lee Chong Wei and Lin Dan rivalry has seen the duo face each other 40 times in their career with Lin Dan holding a 28-12 record against Lee Chong Wei.

Lin Dan retirement: Lin Dan age and career

Talking about the Lin Dan age factor, the Chinese superstar called time on his career at the age of 37 having won gold medals in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2012 London Olympics. He is also a five-time World Badminton champion. Talking about Lin Dan ranking, he was ranked No. 16 when he decided to call it quits.

(COVER IMAGE: BWF.com)