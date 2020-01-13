Kento Momota: Badminton's World No.1 Suffers From Multiple Injuries In Car Crash

The year 2020 seems to have started on the wrong note for Japanese star shuttler and World No 1 player Kento Momota. Momota was injured in a pre-dawn vehicle collision in Malaysia on Monday, just hours after securing his first trophy of the season, i.e. the Malaysia Masters. He overcame a stiff challenge from Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in two sets before winning the title.

Kento Momota accident: What exactly happened?

According to a statement released by the local fire and rescue department, Kento Momota along with three other players were on their way to the administrative capital of Putrajaya in a hired van which rammed into the rear of a 30-tonne truck. The driver of the van was killed in the incident.

The fire and rescue department also said it was still working to remove the driver’s body from the wreckage. The department further said that Kento Momota and the other players suffered light injuries and had been sent to Putrajaya Hospital for treatment.

Malaysia Masters: Kento Momota beats Victor Axelsen



On Sunday, January 12, Momota defeated former world champion Viktor Axelsen 24-22, 21-11 to win the Malaysia Masters, the first tournament of the BWF 2020 World Tour season. Axelsen raced to a 7-1 lead in the opening game, but Kento Momota kept his calm and eventually took the first game despite Axelsen holding the match point on three different occasions.

The second game was completely a one-sided affair as the 25-year-old Momota, defended strongly against Viktor Axelsen's aggressive attack and in the end, emerged victorious.

Kento Momota eyes Olympic glory

Momota missed the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics due to being suspended for illegal gambling. He went on to win 11 international titles last year. He is now looking to become the first Japanese player to win Olympic badminton gold in men's singles.

