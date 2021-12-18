Kidambi Srikanth Vs Lakshya Sen: Where To Watch BWF World Championships 2021 SF Live

The men's contingent of the Indian Badminton team is set to make history with one amongst Kidambi Srikanth or Lakshya Sen will be booking their place in the final of the BWF World Championships 2021. Both the players are facing each other for the first time and should be a mouthwatering contest to watch.

Here's the details about where to watch the Kidambi Srikanth vs Lakshya Sen semifinal match live and other BWF World Championships 2021 details.

BWF World Championships 2021: Where to catch the live match on TV

The Kidambi Srikanth vs Lakshya Sen semifinal match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports network. The match is likely to start after 10:00 pm IST. Both men's singles semi-final are scheduled to take place after 4:00 PM (Local Time) and it is likely the match will start after 10 pm.

Srikanth & Lakshya joined the elite list 🔥@srikidambi became the only 3rd 🇮🇳 MS shuttler while @lakshya_sen joins as the 4th and youngest Male shuttler to add a medal to his name at the #WorldChampionships 😎⚡#BWFWorldChampionships2021#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/jVVaLspTUZ — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) December 17, 2021

Where to live stream Kidambi Srikanth vs Lakshya Sen semifinal match

The Kidambi Srikanth vs Lakshya Sen semifinal match can be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Kidambi Srikanth vs Lakshya Sen semi-final preview

The match will be a battle of two generations of Indian badminton that fans will be eager to witness. With India being assured of two medals one amongst the two will look to go one step further and win the gold medal. Coming into the semi-final match Srikanth had an easy outing against Dutch shuttler Mark Caljouw, against whom he comfortably won the match 21-8, 21-7. Youngster Lakshya Sen however was made to work by Zhao Junpeng. The match went all the way till the final set with Sen coming out victorious with a scoreline of 21-15, 15-21, 22-20. Speaking about India men's player's performance at World Championship only two other men have managed to win medals. Prakash Padukone won a bronze medal in 1983, while B Sai Praneeth won a Bronze medal in 2019.