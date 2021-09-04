Krishna Nagar Joins Pramod Bhagat, Suyash Yathiraj In Tokyo Paralympics Badminton Finals

Second seed India's Krishna Nagar has reached the final of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 badminton event after dominating win over England's Krystan Coombs. Competing in the SH6 category the para shuttler defeated his British opponent 21-10, 21-11. The win also assures India's third medal in Badminton on Saturday after Suyash Yathiraj and Pramod Bhagat qualified for the finals of the Men's Singles in SL4 and SL3 class.

Tokyo Paralympics: Krishna Nagar reaches Men's Singles SH6 gold medal match

Right, from the start of the first set Krishna Nagar put Krystan Coombs completely on the back foot and never allowed his opponent to find his feet in the contest. The India para shuttler had taken a very comfortable lead in the opening game at the midway point and never looked back as he won the first game 21-10. The second game was no different as Krishna Nagar used all parts of the court effectively and toiled with his opponent. Nagar put up yet another dominant display to take the set as well as the match 21-11. Krishna Nagar is now assured of at least gold but going by his current form he will not settle for anything less than gold.

Pramod Bhagat & Suyash Yathiraj assure medal for India

Before Krishna Nagar's match, Suyash Yathiraj and Pramod Bhagat ensured India of more medals as they reached the finals of their respective category. Suhas Yathiraj reached the Men's Singles SL4 Gold medal match after beating Fredy Setiawan of Indonesia on Saturday. Yathiraj won the match 21-9, 21-15 and will now face France's Lucas Mazur in the gold medal match on Sunday morning.

Pramod Bhagat on the other hand qualified for the gold medal match of the Badminton Men's Singles Class SL3 semi-final on Saturday with an impressive 2-0 win over Japan's Daisuke Fujihara. Daisuke Fujihara started with a two-point lead but his dominance did not last long as Pramod Bhagat staged a brilliant comeback to win the first set with a comfortable 21-11 margin.

The second set was no different with Pramod Bhagat dominant racing to a 7-4 lead before his Japanese rival tried to make a comeback and make the set even more interesting. However, Pramod Bhagat ensured that he did not slip away and fought back to win the second set 21-16 and earn a place for himself in the finals. Bhagat will next face Daniel Bethell for the gold Medal match.