Lakshya Sen Regains Career-best 6th Spot In BWF Rankings; Gayatri-Treesa Enter Top-20

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen on Tuesday moved up one place to regain his career-best sixth spot in the BWF men's singles rankings. The 21-year-old has played 23 tournaments and has 75,024 points to his name. Lakshya most recently won a gold medal in the men's singles event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Meanwhile, Viktor Axelsen of Denmark retained his spot at the top of the list with a whopping 116.806 points, which he earned from 20 tournaments.

Lakshya had first achieved his career-best sixth spot in the BWF World Rankings earlier this month. However, he lost the spot to Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia after a few days before taking it back on Tuesday. Lakshya had recently defeated Ginting in the Round of 16 of the Denmark Open Super 750.

Lakshya won the silver medal in the mixed team competition to start off his CWG 2022 campaign. He then won the top prize in the men's singles event after defeating Malaysia's Tze Yong Ng 19-21, 21-9, 21-16. Lakshya reached the summit clash after beating Jia Heng Teh of Singapore in the semifinal of the competition. This was Lakshya's maiden Commonwealth Games campaign.

Women's doubles pair Treesa-Gayatri enter top 20

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand achieved their career-best ranking by entering the top 20 of the women's doubles category. They are now ranked the 19th-best women's doubles pair in the world. Treesa and Gayatri have 46,020 points from 17 tournaments. They recently won the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Commonwealth Games champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty remained static at number 7 in the men's doubles rankings.

Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy retained their respective positions in the men's singles category. They are currently ranked world number 11 and 12 on the BWF rankings. The only Indian in the top 10 of the women's singles rankings is PV Sindhu. The two-time Olympic medalist is currently ranked number 6 in the world.

Sindhu won the gold medal in the women's singles category of the badminton event. She put on a dominating performance to defeat Canada's Michelle Li 2-0 to secure the top honour at the Commonwealth Games.

Image: AP