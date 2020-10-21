Lee Chong Wei Net Worth: How Much Is The Malaysian Badminton Great Worth?

Lee Chong Wei, who retired last year with 69 BWF title under his belt, is widely regarded as one of the best badminton players in history. The Malaysian shuttler played for 19 years, before hanging up his racket in an emotional goodbye due to a battle with nose cancer. The 38-year-old was the World No. 1 for 349 weeks, including a 199-week streak (August 21, 2008, to June 14, 2012). He is the only Malaysian player to be ranked No. 1 for over a year.

I'm sorry that I couldn’t make it to Tokyo this time around. And I’m sorry I didn’t deliver an Olympic gold. But I know I’ve no regrets as I’ve tried my best. My very best. Thank you very much to all of you. Lee Chong Wei signing out.https://t.co/V0K5GSVLh4 pic.twitter.com/Sfz0eBwOTm — Lee Chong Wei (@LeeChongWei) June 13, 2019

How much does the Lee Chong Wei net worth clock in at? Lee Chong Wei career earnings

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Lee Chong Wei is currently worth $16 million. Back when the five-time Commonwealth gold medalist was No. 1, various reports listed Lee's net worth as $30 million and more. As per Success Story, the badminton great has earned around $35 million from badminton. In 2018, he was reported to be worth $75 million.

However, the three-time Olympic silver medalist refuted the number. "I don’t think a Malaysian sportsman can make RM300 million (now RM310 million)," Lee said during an interview. He added that making RM10 million is difficult, as badminton is not as popular as football or golf.

Lee Chong Wei endorsements over the years

Yonex

100Plus – $75,000 per year

Samsung

KDU Education Group

Cafe 99

Kespersky

Lee Chong Wei superseries titles

In 2018, BWF replaced the Super Series with the "World Tour" format. Lee, who was playing the Super Series since 2007, is the all-time Super Series winner with 46 titles. While he retired with 69 BWF titles, he won close to four Super Series titles every year. He has also reached 18 Super Series Premier singles finals and is the only man to have clinched a career Super Series Premier – winning all six tournaments at least once.

Lee Chong Wei's wife and family

Had a blessed simple birthday celebration with family. A simple yet meaningful one. Thank you for all your birthday wishes, much appreciated! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4Z7bpexFa4 — Lee Chong Wei (@LeeChongWei) October 21, 2020

Lee Chong is married to former Malaysian singles badminton player Wong Mew Choo. The couple were dating for some time but announced their split after the 2009 World Championships in Hyderabad. The pair got back together in 2012 after the London Olympics and tied the knot later that same year. They have two children together.

