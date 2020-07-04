Lin Dan Retires: Eternal Rival Lee Chong Wei Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Chinese Legend

Five-time world champion Lin Dan announced his retirement from badminton in an emotional post on social media on Saturday. Tributes for the badminton legend poured in from all corners the world. Lin Dan's great rival and friend Lee Chong Wei also jumped on the bandwagon to put out a heartfelt message for the Chinese icon on his retirement while referring to Lin Dan as 'the king'.

Lin Dan retirement: Lee Chong Wei tribute for Lin Dan

The Lin Dan retirement from badminton has come only a year after Malaysian great Lee Chong Wei announced his retirement. Lin Dan and Lee Chong Wei dominated the sport for over a decade and were often involved in a number of enticing battles for supremacy. Lee Chong Wei recalled some of his previous encounters with Lin Dan in a wonderfully crafted poem for the two-time Olympic Gold medalist.

We knew this day would arrive,

Heavy moment of our lives;

You pulled down the curtain gracefully,

You were king where we fought so proudly;

Your final wave all four disappear,

Within the hush of silent tear.#lindan pic.twitter.com/gLJdpPTkB9 — Lee Chong Wei (@LeeChongWei) July 4, 2020

Lin Dan retirement: Lin Dan and Lee Chong Wei battles

Along with a throwback picture of the two badminton greats, three-time Olympic silver medalist Lee Chong Wei began by his tribute by stating the retirement day would always come as a heavy moment in life. However, while referring to the Lin Dan retirement, the 37-year-old praised his on-court nemesis for bringing down the curtains 'gracefully'. Lee Chong Wei also touched upon on the famous battles the duo were involved in during their heydays and labelled Lin Dan as the 'king' when they 'fought so proudly'.

Lin Dan and Lee Chong Wei played each other a total of 40 times. However, Lin Dan convincingly dominated their head-to-head battles with 28 wins while Lee Chong Wei came out victorious 12 times. Lee Chong Wei lost to Lin Dan in two Olympic finals and hung up his racquet last year due to prolonged health issues.

Lin Dan age: Lin Dan net worth

The Lin Dan retirement was announced on Saturday when the Chinese great cited that his fitness and body pains are no longer allowing him to continue. Lin Dan announced his retirement at 36 years of age. According to reports from networthleaks.com, the Lin Dan net worth is an estimated $41 million.

Image Credits - Lee Chong Wei Instagram