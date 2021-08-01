Olympics: Harsh Goenka Pens Heartfelt Note For PV Sindhu; 'Tomorrow Will Be A Better Day'

PV Sindhu's hopes of securing India's first-ever Olympic gold in badminton came crashing down as she slumped to a straight-game defeat against world no.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Team Chinese Taipei in the women's singles semifinals. As PV Sindhu's gold medal dream was shattered on Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics, fans on social media came in support and expressed their solidarity for the star shuttler for trying her level best.

The 26-year-old silver-medallist from the Rio Games, however, remained in the hunt for bronze and will be competing against China's He Bingjiao in the third-place play-off at Musashino Forest Plaza on Sunday. Now, RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka who often remains active on social media lauded Sindhu for showcasing her determination during the semi-final match.

Harsh Goenka's message to PV Sindhu on Semi-Final loss

Harsh Goenka took to his Twitter handle and lauded PV Sindhu for showing a valiant effort in the semi-final match against world no.1 Tai Tzu Ying. Goenka in his special note to Sindhu also stated that medals are not made of gold, silver, or bronze but 'made of sweat, determination, and a hard-to-find alloy called guts'. The RPG Enterprises Chairman also wished his luck to the Indian shuttler ahead of her bronze medal match against China's He Bingjiao. Read Harsh Goenka's message to PV Sindhu here-

Well played @Pvsindhu1!Medals are not made of gold, silver or bronze but really made of sweat, determination, and a hard-to-find alloy called guts. And all of these you have plenty. Tomorrow sure will be a better day and 1.3 billion hearts are expectantly awaiting for the bronze! pic.twitter.com/iJBAZBkDt8 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 31, 2021

PV Sindhu's father's advice to his daughter ahead of the bronze medal match

Speaking to Republic TV, PV Ramana, father of PV Sindhu, said that the Indian shuttler could not get into her rhythm like the way she was when she faced Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the quarter-finals. Ramana also praised Tai Tzu for bringing her A-game in the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics. Furthermore, Ramana cautioned PV Sindhu to remain careful when she will face China's He Bingjiao on Sunday for the Bronze medal.

Netizens react to PV Sindhu's loss

(Image Credits: AP/HarshGoenka-Instagram)