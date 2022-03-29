Orleans Masters 2022: India's Schedule, Events, Dates, Players, & All You Need To Know

Following the conclusion of the Swiss Open 2022, where PV Sindhu won the title and HS Prannoy ended as runner-up in the Men's singles category, the Indian badminton contingent will now take part in the Orleans Masters tournament. PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth won’t be taking part in this tournament.

Orleans Masters schedule

The Orleans Masters Badminton tournament which is taking in France will kick start on Tuesday, March 29 with the finals set to be played on Sunday, April 3rd. The total prize money for the tournament is US$140,000. Singles winners will get $10,500, while Doubles champions will get a total of $11,060. Let's take a look at India's Orleans Masters schedule and players participating in the Orleans Masters fixtures.

Orleans Masters fixtures

Men's fixtures

A number of Indians will also compete in the qualifiers to make the main draw cut. India’s B Sai Praneeth will start as the top seed in the men’s singles at the Orleans Master 2022. The Indian shuttler has received a bye in the opening and will begin his campaign from the round of 32. Other Indian men shuttlers in the tournament are Shubhankar Dey, Priyanshu Rajawat, Chirag Sen, Kiran George, Mithun Manjunath.

On March 29 Shubhankar Dey will start his campaign against Priyanshu Rajawat. The other Indian shuttlers who will face each other on Day 1 of the tournament are Chirag Sen, who will take on Kaushal Dharmamer, and Mithun Manjunath who will take on Kartikey Gulshan Kumar. Siril Verma will face France’s Arnaud Merkle in the first round. Kiran George will face Netherland’s Joran Kweekel. The matches are not scheduled to start before 5 pm.

In men’s doubles, Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Panjala have been seeded sixth in the tournament. They will take on another Indian duo PS Ravikrishna and Sankar Prasad Udaykumar in the opening round. Sanyam Shukla and Arun George are the other Indian pair in this quarter and they will face France’s unseeded Julien Maio and Eloi Adam.

Women's fixtures

Ashmita Chaliha, will play Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma Wardani in the first round, while Malavika Bansod will take on seventh-seeded France’s Qi Xuefei in the first round. Aakarshi Kashyap will take on Indonesia’s Yulia Susanto and Anupama Upadhyay will face Belgium’s fifth-seeded Lianne Tan in the opening fixture.

Defending champions at Orleans Masters

Men’s singles – Toma Junior Popov- France

Women’s singles – Busanan Ongbamrungphan – Thailand

Men’s doubles – Ben Lane – Sean Vendy – England

Women’s doubles – Jongkolphan Kititharakul – Rawinda Prajongjai – Thailand

Mixed doubles – Mathias Christiansen – Alexandra Boje – Denmark