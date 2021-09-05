Prime Minister Narendra Modi came forward and congratulated para- shuttler Krishna Nagar as he struck solid gold in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 in the Men's Singles SH6 event final with an emphatic win over Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai in three sets on Sunday.

Meanwhile, this is India's fifth gold medal and second badminton medal in the ongoing edition of the Paralympic Games.

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: PM Modi lauds Krishna Nagar's 'Outstanding Feat'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, PM Modi wrote that he was 'happy' toPM see the players excel at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 and then gave a special mention to Krishna Nagar by lauding his 'Outstanding Feat' and for bringing smiles on the faces of every Indian.

PM Modi then congratulated the new Paralympics gold medalist and wished him luck for future endeavors.

Happy to see our Badminton players excel at the Tokyo #Paralympics. The outstanding feat of @Krishnanagar99 has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold Medal. Wishing him the very best for his endeavours ahead. #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/oVs2BPcsT1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind also came forward and lauded Krishna Nagar's 'Historic performance' in the gold medal match.

"Many Indians will be inspired by you", he added.

Historic performance by Krishan Nagar. Strong and determined, you proved your mettle by winning the gold medal in badminton at #Paralympics and keeping the tricolour high. Your excellence is commendable. Many Indians will be inspired by you. Congratulations and best wishes. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 5, 2021

Union Law Minister and former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju mentioned that India is 'proud' of Krishna Nagar for clinching historic gold.

Another super news has come from #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics



Congratulations to Krishna Nagar on winning a thrilling Gold medal in the Badminton Men's Singles SH6. India is proud of you Krishna!#Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/5GI3nQtOvw — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 5, 2021

Krishna Nagar wins India's fifth gold medal at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Both the competitors went neck-to-neck in the first game with a 5-5 scoreline and then 10-10 and even though the duo was evenly matched as the contest progressed, it was Krishna Nagar who broke the deadlock to win the first game 21-17.

In the second game, Krishna Nagar took an early two-point lead before Chu Man Kai added the first points to his tally and he did it in style as the duo was tied at 4-4 in no time and suddenly, Nagar had a two-point deficit when the score read 6-8. The Indian shuttler played a catchup game from thereon, as his Hong Kong counterpart staged a brilliant comeback to win the second game 21-16 and take the gold medal match into the decider.

In the third and final set, it was Krishna Nagar who dominated the proceedings by adding points to his tally early on as he raced his way to a 5-1 lead before Chu Man Kai made a comeback to stay in contention for the gold medal when Krishna appeared to be cruising towards an easy win with a five-point lead. In the end, Krishna held his nerves and clinched the elusive gold medal 21-16.

By the virtue of this win, India has now won its 19th medal in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020. On Saturday, Pramod Bhagat had clinched India's first gold in badminton when he emerged triumphant against Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in the Men's Singles Class SL3 final.