PM Modi Lauds Team India As Srikanth Helps Nation To 1st Thomas Cup Title In 73 Years

Team India scripted history on Sunday by defeating 14-time champions Indonesia in the finals to lift the Thomas Cup for the first time in 73 years.

Team India scripted history on Sunday by defeating 14-time champions Indonesia to lift the Thomas Cup for the first time ever in 73 years. A team comprising of Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and the world no.8 duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy helped register a dominant 3-0 win in the finals on Sunday. Following the Indian team's historic performance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official social media handle and lauded the players.

PM Modi lauds Team India's historic performance at Thomas Cup

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described how the entire nation is elated after Team India produced a memorable performance in the Thomas Cup. He congratulated the entire team and gave his best wishes for their future endeavours. He concluded his post by hoping that this performance of the team would motivate all the upcoming sportspersons to come.

Thomas Cup final: India defeat 14-time champions Indonesia

Despite having a slow start in the knockout stages, Lakshya Sen delivered when it mattered the most as he gave India a 1-0 lead with an outstanding comeback win when he defeated world no.5 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 in what was a fantastic show of temperament and skill.

Following Sen's performance, the country's best doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy showcased their mettle when they saved four match points in the second game to eventually defeat the Indonesian duo of Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19, in what was a nail-biting three-set thriller.

After Team India gained a 2-0 lead in the Thomas Cup final, former world number one Kidambi Srikanth produced yet another outstanding performance in the second singles when he defeated Asian Games gold medallist Jonathan Christie 21-15, 23-21 in just 48 minutes.

 

