Rio Olympics Silver Medalist PV Sindhu Agrees To Participate In Thomas And Uber Cup

Badminton Association of India (BAI) has confirmed that star shuttler PV Sindhu will be a part of the Indian team for the upcoming edition of the Thomas and Uber Cup. Earlier, Sindhu had pulled out of the competition due to personal reasons and the news was confirmed by her father PV Ramana. The Thomas and Uber Cup is scheduled to take place from October 3 to 11 in Aarhus, Denmark.

'Has consented her availability': PV Sindhu

Taking to the micro-blogging site, BAI has mentioned that the President of the Badminton Association of India Himanta Biswa Sarma had a word with the Rio Olympic silver medalist and that she has consented her availability for the same. Therefore, she will be part of the Indian Team going for one of badminton's marquee tournament.

In another tweet, Mr. Biswa Sarma had confirmed from his end that he has requested the reigning world champion to join the team as they have a favorable draw and at the same time also have the best chance to take a shot at a medal in the upcoming event. The BAI President further added that the accomplished shuttler has agreed and will prepone her family function so that she can be part of the Indian Team and play for the country.

I have requested @Pvsindhu1 to join the team as we have a favourable draw and have the best chance to take a shot at a medal at the #ThomasUberCup. She has agreed and will prepone her family function so that she can be part of the Indian Team and play for the country @BAI_Media — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 7, 2020

The Indian badminton ace had begun training last month, as the national camp for eight Olympic-bound athletes commenced at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad. Crucially, the camp has only been attended by PV Sindhu, K. Srikanth, B. Sai Praneeth, and N Sikki Reddy. The other four athletes, namely, Saina Nehwal, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, and Ashwini Ponappa have not yet turned up at the camp.

With this year's Tokyo Olympic Games postponed to July-August 2021 due to the global pandemic, the star-studded badminton player will get ample of time to get into the groove and rediscover her rhythm heading into the showpiece event where she will be aiming to finish on top of the podium. Most importantly, the ace shuttler will be eager to win a few championships before the Olympics to prove a point or two.

