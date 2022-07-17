PV Sindhu Beats Wang Zhi Yi To Win Singapore Open, Bags Maiden Super 500 Title Of 2022

PV Sindhu won her maiden Super 500 badminton title of the 2022 season after beating China's Wang Zhi Yi in the final of the Singapore Open. The Indian defeated her Chinese opponent 21-9, 11-21, 21-15. This was Sindhu's third final of 2022, having won the Syed Modi International and Swiss Open BWF Super 300 titles back in January and March, respectively

Singapore Open final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi match highlights

Wang Zhi Yi won the first two points of the match to take 2-0 lead over Sindhu. The Indian shuttler however won 11 straight points to take a commanding 11-2 lead going into the interval. Following the break, Zhy Yi broke Sindhu and picked up a couple of points however her horror show before the break allowed Sindhu to take a huge 10-point lead and claim the first set 21-9.

The second set witnessed Wang Zhi Yi once again getting off blocks quickly winning five straight points against Sindhu. However, the Indian shuttler broke her Chinese opponent to pick her two consecutive points before Zhi Yi broke Sindhu again to further extend her lead and take an 11-3 lead at the break. Despite tables being turned on Sindhu the Indian shuttler did not hold herself back and tried to fight her way back into the second set. However, Wang Zhi Yi did not allow Sindhu to make a comeback winning the second set 21-11.

The third set was a neck-to-neck affair but Sindhu led Wang Zhi Yi by just one point. However, as the match progressed the lead increased to three points for Sindhu who headed into the interval with 11-6 advantage. Despite being down by five points at break Zhi Yi bounced back to cut down the lead to just two points. However, Sindhu ensured that she kept the lead intact to win the final set 21-15 and with that also the Singapore Open title.

PV Sindhu at Singapore Open

Sindhu is only the second Indian women's shuttler after Saina Nehwal to win the Singapore Open title. Nehwal had won the crown back in 2010. Sindhu also became the third Indian overall to win the Singapore Open title. Besides Saina Nehwal (2010), B Sai Praneeth won the singles title back in 2017.

PV Sindhu, shortly after winning her maiden Super 500 badminton title, said, “Winning this title means a lot, this would give me a lot of confidence, this will take me to another level. The whole week, a couple of matches were in three games, some were in two. But each match was important from the start. Now it’s time to relax a bit and focus on the Commonwealth Games. This is just the start, but it’ll give me a lot of confidence,”