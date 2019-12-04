PV Sindhu Only Indian Shuttler To Qualify For 2019 BWF World Tour Finals

PV Sindhu is the only Indian badminton player to qualify for the BWF World Tour finals to be played between December 11 to December 16. The star shuttler will take part in the tournament which kicks off on December 11. The Olympic Association of India shared the news on their official Team India handle.

Also Read: PBL Auction: Sindhu Retained For Maximum; Tai Tzu Sold For Same Price

PV Sindhu: Only Indian at the BWF World Tour Finals

PV Sindhu confirmed for BWF World Tour Finals 2019 https://t.co/BzUJv8LY9C via @olympicchannel — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) December 3, 2019

World Championship victory helps PV Sindhu qualify for BWF World Tour Finals

PV Sindhu is the lowest-ranked from the eight players who will be competing for the women’s singles title. The 24-year-old made the cut after her impressive win at the World Championship earlier in the year. The Hyderabad shuttler is currently placed at 15th in the BWF rankings.

Also Read: PV Sindhu, Tai Tzu Ying , Sai Praneeth Among Top Draws In PBL

PV Sindhu World Tour Finals: Defending Champion returns

PV Sindhu became the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships after defeating Nozomi Okuhara in the final in August. The BWF World Tour Finals features Chen Yu Fei, who has been ranked first. She is from China. Fei is followed by Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand. Japanese shuttlers Akane Yamaguchi and Nozomi Okuhara along with Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei, He Bing Jiao of China and Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand are also part of the World Tour Finals.

Also Read: Saina Pulls Out Of Syed Modi International, Lakshya Eyes Season's 5th Title

BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu seeded 8th, Draws on December 9

The draws for the BWF World Tour finals will be held on December 9, two days before the tournament begins in Guangzhou. Sindhu enters the tournament as a defending champion having won the title last year after beating Okuhara in straight games. She had defeated Yamaguchi and Zhang Beiwen of the USA in the group stages before defeating Intanon in the semi-finals.

Also Read: Saina Nehwal Pulls Out Of Premier Badminton League Owing To Injuries