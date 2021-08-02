PV Sindhu Pens A Heartful Note After Tokyo 2020 Heroics; 'This Medal Means Everything'

India's star shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday scripted history after she defeated world no. 9 He Bing Jiao of China in the badminton women's singles third-place play-off at Tokyo Olympics. On Sunday, PV Sindhu became only the second Indian and the country's first woman to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win over world no. 9 He Bing Jiao of China in the badminton women's singles. Now, the star Indian shuttler has penned down a heartful note for her supporters who always backed her during difficult times.

PV Sindhu's heartful note for fans and family

PV Sindhu took to her Instagram on Monday and shared a series of pictures of her donning the bronze medal of the Tokyo Olympics. Apart from the special pictures which every Indian's heart, PV Sindhu penned down a heartful note for her friends, family, and fans.

In her note, PV Sindhu wrote, "I appreciate all the well wishes and words of support from the bottom of my heart. I carried it all the way through and it means the world to me, just as this medal means everything for me to represent our nation. The Tokyo Olympics has been an experience that I will not forget, from preparing for 5 years to stepping on the medal podium- each moment is forever etched with me."

"It’s been a day and I still have no words to describe the feeling of holding an Olympic medal, it’s always a dream come true each time. It’s never just been a solo journey for me to get where I am, I am incredibly thankful to the people in my life who have continuously been with me through it all. I cannot thank everyone, but please know that I am so incredibly thankful and grateful for each and every person who has been there with me and the journey does not stop here," added PV Sindhu.

'PV Sindhu will return to India on August 3' says father PV Ramana

Earlier, PV Sindhu's father PV Ramana held a press conference and revealed that champion shuttler will be coming back to India on August 3 and he will go to receive his daughter at the Delhi Airport.

"I told her that I'll come to Delhi, I think she is coming to Delhi on August 3. Olympics is not a small event where you get a medal, a medal is a medal. I am happy with the way she has worked. I am confident she will play next Olympics also. We have to get as many medals to the country. Sindhu is focused and she has that hunger. She enjoys the game. Sindhu is 26, with age you get more experience. I have seen that in the entire Tokyo Olympics," said Ramana.

