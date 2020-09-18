PV Sindhu Pulls Out Of Denmark Open 2020 Over Safety Concerns Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

World champion PV Sindhu has pulled out of Denmark Open 2020, scheduled to start next month in Odense. A representative from Gopichand academy has confirmed to PTI that Sindhu, will not be travelling to Denmark next month. The 25-year-old, however, still plans to participate in Asia Open I and II in November.

Also Read | Badminton Federation Postpones Thomas And Uber Cup Finals

Denmark Open 2020: Indian shuttlers pull out after BAI letter

The news of PV Sindhu opting of the meet comes after the Badminton Authority of India (BAI) sent letters to the players stating they would be travelling to Denmark at their own responsibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. BAI even requested players to send a consent form latest by September 17 to confirm their participation in Denmark Open 2020. PV Sindhu is not the only shuttler who has backed out of Denmark Open over health and safety concerns amid the pandemic.

Doubles hopeful Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy have also pulled out of the event next year, so have Lakshya Sen, Sumeeth Reddy and Manu Attri. It is said several stars are wary of the risks of travelling abroad amid the pandemic and the added concern of being hospitalised if tested positive in the foreign country. With BAI stating players will be responsible for their own travel, funding also seems to be an issue for players heading to Europe.

Also Read | Players Unsure About Resumption Of International Calender, Causing Lag In Training: Gopichand

So far, Sania Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap, Subhankar Dey and Ajay Jayaram are known to have sent their consent forms to BAI. However, Nehwal and Kashyap will take a call over their participation closer to the tournament dates. Former World No.1 Kidambi Srikanth is also expected to represent India in Denmark next month. The 2020 Denmark Open will begin on Tuesday, October 13 and will be played through October 18.

Also Read | BWF Postpones Thomas And Uber Cup Finals To October 2021 After Multiple Teams Withdraw

PV Sindhu, who won a gold medal at last year's BWF World Championships in Switzerland, had also pulled out of the Indian squad for the Thomas and Uber Cup finals. She later joined the TUC squad after BAI President Himanta Biswa Sarma personally spoke to her. The Thomas and Uber Cup finals have since been postponed and now will not take place until after 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Also Read | COVID Cases In India Past 52 Lakh, Recovery Rate 78.86%

(Image Credits: AP)