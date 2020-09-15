BWF Postpones Thomas And Uber Cup Finals To October 2021 After Multiple Teams Withdraw

Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) has either cancelled or postponed their international events in 2020. The Thomas and Uber Cup, originally scheduled for an earlier date, would have marked the return of international badminton amid the COVID-19 crisis. However, after top teams withdrew from the Thomas and Uber Cup over health concerns, BWF decided to postpone the October event to 2021.

Also read | Thailand withdraws from BWF's Thomas and Uber Cup

Why was the Thomas and Uber Cup postponed?

On Tuesday, the BWF officially postponed the Thomas and Uber Cup to 2021. A day before, reports spoke about BWF conducting an emergency meeting to discuss the matter. According to The Star, the decision about the event was already made on Monday. Already suspended twice, the tournament was scheduled in Aarhus, Denmark from October 3 to 11. BWF's emergency meeting was apparently held on Sunday.

Also read | Are Thomas and Uber Cup postponed by BWF? Saina Nehwal raises health concerns

Reports suggested that Indonesia's withdrawal from the Thomas and Uber Cup proved as a catalyst for the BWF's decision. Both Indonesia and South Korea announced their decision on Friday. Before that, Thailand, Chinese Taipei, Australia and Algeria had already withdrawn from the tournament. The BWF released an official statement, which was in agreement with their hosts Denmark. "The Badminton World Federation (BWF), in full consultation and agreement with local host Badminton Denmark, has made the tough decision to postpone the TOTAL BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2020 in Aarhus, Denmark," the statement read.

Also read | Sai Praneeth pulls out of Thomas Cup, Denmark Open after PV Sindhu agrees to play: Thomas and Uber Cup

The statement further clarified their reasons for the postponement, which was after multiple teams withdrew their participants. As per previous reports, Japan too, was planning to back out, while the BWF were trying to include Singapore and Hong Kong. However, the DANISA Denmark Open 2020 in Odense, scheduled from October 13 to 18, will proceed as planned.

The HSBC BWF World Tour Event will be "used as an opportunity to implement relevant COVID-19 Safety Protocols and Operating Procedures for the planned restart of international badminton tournaments", read BWF's statement. Meanwhile, the VICTOR Denmark Masters 2020 from October 20 to 25 has been cancelled as it is "no longer feasible to conduct" an additional event.

Also read | BAI cancels badminton preparatory camps, announces teams for BWF's Thomas and Uber Cup

7 countries have withdrawn from tournament cause of the pandemic...Is it safe enough to conduct this tournament during this time ??... (Thomas and Uber Cup 2020) #coronavirus https://t.co/HC1qnueeLb — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) September 13, 2020

PV Sindhu, who was on India's team for the Thomas and Uber Cup, spoke to Sportstar about the postponed event. According to the World Champion, it was "good" that the organizers took the decision, and safety is "equally important". Sindhu also added that the decision was not surprising and BWF must have "felt the pressure" from all fronts. On Sunday, Saina Nehwal had raised health concerns about the same on Twitter, unsure about how safe the tournament would have been.

Both Nehwal and Sindhu were leading the women's team for the Uber Cup and Kidambi Srikanth was set to lead the Thomas Cup's men's squad. The Badminton Association of India (BAI) announced the Indian teams during the recent national camp at the SAI Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad.

(Image credits: PTI)