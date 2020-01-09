PV Sindhu Qualifies For Quarter-finals After Dominating Win Over Aya Ohori

P V Sindhu displayed a dominating performance and progressed to the Women's Singles Quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 in Kuala Lumpur.

Women progress, men crash out

Sixth seed Sindhu notched up a commanding 21-10 21-15 victory over Japan's Aya Ohori in a pre-quarterfinal match lasting just 34 minutes. It was Sindhu's ninth successive win over Ohori. In the quarterfinals, she will face world number 1 Tai Tzu Ying.

In the other updates in women's singles tie, Saina Nehwal defeated An Se Young of South Korea 25-23 21-12 in a match that lasted for 39 minutes.

In men's singles, Sameer Verma and H S Prannoy both lost and thus exited the tournament. Verman lost to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia 19-21 20-22 while Prannoy lost to Japan's Kento Momota 14-21 16-21.

Parupalli Kashyap and Kidambi Srikanth have also crashed out of the tournament after their losses to Momota and Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen respectively.

