PV Sindhu Qualifies For Quarter-finals After Dominating Win Over Aya Ohori

Badminton News

P V Sindhu displayed a dominating performance to progress to the Women's Singles Quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 in Kuala Lumpur.

PV Sindhu

P V Sindhu displayed a dominating performance and progressed to the Women's Singles Quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 in Kuala Lumpur.

READ: PV Sindhu: Criticism Doesn't Affect Me, Working On Technique To Win Medal At Olympics

Women progress, men crash out

Sixth seed Sindhu notched up a commanding 21-10 21-15 victory over Japan's Aya Ohori in a pre-quarterfinal match lasting just 34 minutes. It was Sindhu's ninth successive win over Ohori. In the quarterfinals, she will face world number 1 Tai Tzu Ying.

In the other updates in women's singles tie, Saina Nehwal defeated An Se Young of South Korea 25-23 21-12 in a match that lasted for 39 minutes. 

READ: I Am Hopeful Of Best-ever Olympics In Tokyo: Gopichand

In men's singles, Sameer Verma and H S Prannoy both lost and thus exited the tournament. Verman lost to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia 19-21 20-22 while Prannoy lost to Japan's Kento Momota 14-21 16-21. 

Parupalli Kashyap and Kidambi Srikanth have also crashed out of the tournament after their losses to Momota and Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen respectively.

(Image credit: twitter.com/AIR Sports)

READ: Srikanth Pulls Out Of PBL To Focus On International Events

READ: Jwala Gutta-Vishnu Vishal Make It Official With 'new Beginnings' Posts On New Year

