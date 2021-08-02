PV Sindhu Scripts History: VP Naidu, Om Birla Heap Praises After Shuttler Wins Bronze

Creating history at Tokyo Olympics 2020, PV Sindhu has become the only Indian woman who won two medals for India in a row. In the women’s badminton singles at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Sindhu clinched a bronze medal against China. Her feat was celebrated across the country with various notable speakers of the Parliament. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took to their Twitter handle and congratulated badminton star PV Sindhu for winning a bronze medal at Olympics. Take a look at their tweets,

I congratulate #PVSindhu for wining the #Bronze medal in #TokyoOlympics. With her spectacular performance, she has scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympics medals: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu pic.twitter.com/YbUWHuOMWn — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2021

I am delighted to tell you that PV Sindhu won the bronze medal for India in badminton women's singles at #OlympicGames. This is her second consecutive Olympics medal. She is the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals for individual events: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pic.twitter.com/cczSUVqmtc — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2021

Not only notable speakers of the Parliament but PV Sindhu has also won the hearts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. PM Modi called her 'India's pride' for her outstanding performance at Tokyo Olympics 2020. According to him, Sindhu is one of the most outstanding Olympians of India. While Amit Shah praised her devotion to the game and Nation. He tweeted, "Time and again you have proved your unparalleled commitment and devotion towards the game. May you continue to bring glory to the nation. We are proud of your remarkable accomplishment." Take a look at their tweets,

We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India’s pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/O8Ay3JWT7q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2021

Well played @Pvsindhu1.



Time and again you have proved your unparalleled commitment and devotion towards the game. May you continue to bring glory to the nation.



We are proud of your remarkable accomplishment. pic.twitter.com/uiGNLwwMVO — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 1, 2021

PV Sindhu wins Bronze at Tokyo Olympics 2020

During the badminton singles at Tokyo Olympics 2020, PV Sindhu defeated no 9 China's Bing Jiao and clinched a bronze medal. With this bronze medal, she created history as she became the first Indian woman athlete to win two medals at the Olympic event in a row. Earlier, Sindhu won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and was the first Indian to become the Badminton World Champion and the first Indian woman to earn an Olympic silver medal in 2016.PV Sindhu was also featured in the Forbes' list of Highest-Paid Female Athletes in 2018 and 2019. After winning the bronze medal at the Olympic event, Sindhu expressed her gratitude to her family and friends. PV Sindhu said,

"My family worked hard for me and put in a lot of effort so I'm very thankful. Indian fans showed me their love &support& I'm very thankful to each and every one of them. There were really long rallies but I had to be patient &calm. Even though I was leading, I didn't relax," said the two-time Olympic medalist.

(IMAGE: AP/PTI)